Tulsa dogs may be getting more room to roam off-leash.The city's park and recreation board heard and approved a proposal earlier this month to explore…
Could dogs be used -- at some point in the future -- to effectively "sniff out" COVID-19 among human beings infected with the virus? We don't know. But…
Our guest is journalist Maria Goodavage, whose previous books include "Soldier Dogs: The Untold Story of America's Canine Heroes" and "Top Dog: The Story…
Our guest is Kim Brophey, a nationally certified and award-winning canine behavior consultant based in Asheville, North Carolina. She joins us to discuss…
On this edition of ST, we speak with Cat Warren, a university professor and former journalist who for several years had an admittedly strange hobby --…
Jon Katz, the Popular Author and Blogger, on Why Dogs Matter to Us (and How They Make Us More Human)Tomorrow, Saturday the 19th, the annual Nimrod Conference for Readers and Writers will happen here on the TU campus; it's a day-long writing-and-editing…