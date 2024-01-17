Another bout of cold weather is coming to Green Country

© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Published January 17, 2024 at 3:46 PM CST
Tulsa finally got above freezing Wednesday afternoon but a new bout of albeit milder winter weather is on the way.

The National Weather Service says after a high in the 40's Thursday, the temperature will drop to a low around 14 degrees. Snow flurries could also make an appearance.

Friday will be colder with an overnight low around seven degrees.

Next week temperatures will grow steadily warmer, with a high of 48 degrees currently predicted for Tuesday.

For details, click here to visit the National Weather Service.
