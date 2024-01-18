State Supreme Court hears arguments on tribal exemptions to income tax

The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday morning in a case that could determine tax-exempt status for tribal citizens.

Alicia Stroble is a member of and employee for the Muscogee Nation, residing within the tribal nation's territory.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, Stroble submitted a request to the Oklahoma Tax Commission to be exempt from the state’s individual income tax because of her tribal membership, employment status and residence on Muscogee land.

The tax commission rejected Stroble's claim, so she took her case to the state supreme court.

The tax commission is relying on Govern Kevin Stitt’s stance that the McGirt decision only applies to criminal cases, not civil.

Tribal leaders have pushed back on that argument. All five major tribes in Oklahoma filed amicus briefs in support of Stroble, arguing she and other tribal citizens should be exempt.

Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill released a statement that said "the state is not above the law."