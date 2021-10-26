Oklahoma State Income Tax

-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Slumping oil and natural gas prices are dragging down overall collections to the state treasury, Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel…
-
Facing a difficult economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the group representing Oklahoma’s city governments told state lawmakers during an…
-
On this edition of ST, we continue our series of interviews with the major candidates currently running for Oklahoma Governor. Our guest today is Chris…
-
What's to be done regarding the troubling condition of Oklahoma's budget? Lawmakers in OKC have only about a month left to address this serious budget…
-
Earlier this week, on Tuesday the 21st, the State Board of Equalization met in Oklahoma City to approve revised revenue estimates for FY 2017 and FY 2018.…
-
As 2016 gets underway, the most vexing question confronting Oklahoma legislators, policymakers, and various state agency heads is...how will the Sooner…
-
As our state's newly inaugurated legislative session continues, there's been no shortage of bills that've attracted attention from the national media --…
-
Should we --- could we --- really do away with the personal income tax here in Oklahoma? The State Legislature is now considering various proposals to…