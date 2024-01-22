Freezing rain brings hazardous conditions to Tulsa

Rain and freezing temperatures that hit Tulsa overnight Sunday have brought hazardous conditions to the city.

Tulsa County is under a winter storm warning until noon Monday. There’s a chance of freezing rain until 1 p.m., and a high of 37 for the day.

The National Weather Service estimated 0.1-0.3 inches of ice could have accumulated overnight due to the rain. There is a chance of ice accumulation of less than 0.1 inches during the day.

EMSA medics in the Tulsa area have responded to 25 slips and falls since midnight Sunday, almost three times the number typically seen on a Monday in January.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution as well as keeping a flashlight, along with extra food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency.