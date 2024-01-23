State Superintendent Ryan Walters taps far-right media personality for school library committee

Raichik already has a history with Oklahoma school libraries.

Last summer, Raichik shared an altered video from a Tulsa Union Public Schools elementary librarian, in which the librarian said she was not finished pushing her “woke agenda.” The video shared by the account left out the caption saying her “radical liberal agenda” was “teaching kids to love books and be kind.”

Walters shared the altered video on his account, and in the weeks that followed, the district received a slew of bomb threats.

Now, Raichik will sit on a state committee evaluating library content. Walters says she is “invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents.”

According to the department, the Library Media Advisory Committee’s goal is “removing pornographic or sexualized content” from public school libraries. It is a voluntary board with no paid positions, and all members are appointed by Walters. The department said the committee is made up of parents, current and retired librarians, and English literature teachers.

In an email to StateImpact, Walters said he and Raichik have worked to rid schools of “liberal, woke indoctrinators, union smut peddlers and Epstein Island advocates.” He did not include evidence for these claims.

It is unclear whether Raichik will be living in Oklahoma to serve on the committee.