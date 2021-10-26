-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Public school teachers in Oklahoma could have their teaching licenses suspended for teaching certain concepts about race and racism…
-
In a special meeting Monday night, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted unanimously to rescind a March resolution to equalize state funding for…
-
State Board Of Education Strikes Contract With Private Law Firm For Legal Challenges To Funding VoteThe Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a $45,000 contract Monday evening for outside legal counsel in three legal challenges to its decision to…
-
Several Tulsa-area school boards voted Monday to let their districts' attorneys challenge the State Board of Education's decision to give charter schools…
-
In a five-hour special meeting on Friday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to keep an indigenous-led charter school on probation and to place…
-
After convening for hours in a closed meeting, Oklahoma’s State Board of Education flipped public school funding on its head. The board voted 4-3 on a…
-
One of the first bills passed out of a state legislative committee this session seeks to limit the governor’s power to remove members they appointed to…
-
While they were suspended last school year, there will be some changes to the Oklahoma School Report Cards when they return. Going forward, the single…
-
The Oklahoma State Board of Education on Thursday voted to give districts another year before they must seek a waiver to go on four-day school weeks.Under…
-
There will be no Oklahoma School report cards for the current year.The State Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to suspend them for one year…