Tulsa mayoral candidates lay out goals for first 90 days in office

Tulsa mayoral candidates talked about their visions for their first 90 days in office at a forum hosted by the Tulsa Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Current County Commissioner Karen Keith emphasized the urgent need to address the city's affordable housing crisis.

“I want people to know that Tulsa is open for business. I want to make sure that we are doing everything to help our developers get affordable housing out of the ground,” said Keith.

Casey Bradford, a local business owner, also highlighted the impact of the housing crisis, particularly the issue of homelessness in Tulsa.

“There's no solution, one solution, to homelessness,” Bradford said. “It’s going to take a lot of different people with a lot of innovative ideas to prioritize community and care.”

State Representative Monroe Nichols reaffirmed his dedication to education and youth services as his primary objectives.

“We’re going to set off an Office of Children, Youth, and Families,” Nichols said. “I think it’s really important for us as a city to understand, how do we institutionalize our commitment to young people?”

Nichols, Bradford, and Keith, along with Brent VanNorman, who recently announced his candidacy, will be on Tulsa’s Aug. 27 ballot.