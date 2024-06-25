Second Tulsa juvenile detention officer charged with sexual assault

A second detention officer has been charged in connection with ongoing allegations of widespread sexual abuse at the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Dquan Doyle on charges of sexual battery, indecent exposure, causing, aiding or abetting a minor in a drug crime, and possession of contraband in jail. He’s accused of assaulting at least one youth, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Doyle had not been arrested as of Tuesday.

The probable cause affidavit says a young woman detained at the center told sheriff’s deputies that Doyle inappropriately touched her while they were in a room together. She also said Doyle let her use his cellphone.

The affidavit alleges Doyle gave vapes and THC pens to the young woman and told her to perform sexual acts in exchange. He’s also accused of showing her an inappropriate picture and trying to kiss her.

Multiple detainees also told investigators Doyle brought them THC pens and gummies. Investigators allegedly discovered this in July 2023 when health concerns surfaced at the center. Twelve youths tested positive for the drug, the affidavit states.

One of the youths said she sent money to Doyle on CashApp for drug paraphernalia, the affidavit states.

The charges come two months after detention officer Jonathan Hines was charged with crimes including human trafficking based on his alleged behavior on the job. Hines is accused of exchanging snacks with a detained teenager for sex in his cell, and of trying to cover up evidence linked to the assault.

Former Juvenile Justice Center Director Anthony Taylor was fired by Tulsa County’s juvenile judge shortly after prosecutors charged Hines.

Doyle, Hines and Taylor are named in a federal class-action lawsuit brought by 21 people who have been detained in the center. The lawsuit accuses more than 20 county juvenile bureau employees and the Tulsa County Commissioners of either abusing the youth or neglecting to stop the abuse.

County commissioners have argued they cannot make personnel changes at the center under state law, but did communicate with other officials about issues in the center in 2023.

Commissioner Karen Keith has declined to comment on the matter, citing the pending litigation.