Oklahoma’s AG is now accepting customer complaints about deceptive airline practices

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond will now investigate deceptive airline practices.

Drummond’s office Tuesday launched an online complaint form for Oklahomans who experience issues with their air carrier or ticketing agency. The form is for complaints about deceptive practices, not for complaints about standard delays or routine airline service.

Oklahoma is one of 18 states to sign an agreement with the US Department of Transportation. The agreement allows the state to investigate and solve airline complaints, something that has typically been done only at the federal level.

In a press statement, Drummond said the form “will improve ease for Oklahomans to lodge a complaint directly with the Attorney General’s office”

U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the agreement will last two years, with the possibility of renewal.

Customers can access the form via the attorney general’s website.

KWGS’ Max Bryan contributed to this report.