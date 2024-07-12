City discovers first grave of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victim

After decades of work, the city of Tulsa says it’s located the first grave of a man who died in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said at an emotional city hall press conference Friday that researchers identified C.L. Daniel, a World War 1 veteran who died in the late spring attack on Greenwood. His remains were missing for 103 years.

Daniel was traveling to visit family in Georgia when he stopped in Tulsa, according to Bynum. There were no signs of trauma but anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said if the bullet was not embedded in bone, it would be difficult to tell if Daniel was shot.

Stubblefield, who is a descendant of race massacre victims herself, said she was shocked to see the search that started decades ago finally yield results.

“I’m still flabbergasted,” said Stubblefield.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.