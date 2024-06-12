© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
State Supreme Court sides with Tulsa in 1921 Race Massacre reparations lawsuit

Public Radio Tulsa | By KWGS Staff
Published June 12, 2024 at 12:51 PM CDT
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Fletcher, down-center, looks on as attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, left, speaks to reporters about the status of the race massacre survivors' reparations case on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, on the steps of the Oklahoma Supreme Court building in Oklahoma City.
Max Bryan
/
KWGS News
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Fletcher, down-center, looks on as attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, left, speaks to reporters about the status of the race massacre survivors' reparations case on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, on the steps of the Oklahoma Supreme Court building in Oklahoma City.

In its opinion, the court said the survivors' arguments did not fall within Oklahoma's public nuisance law.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday a Tulsa judge's dismissal of a lawsuit from the remaining survivors of the 1921 Race Massacre seeking reparations from the city and other entities they allege were complicit. The decision was eight to one.

In its opinion, the court acknowledged the findings of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission, which said the Greenwood neighborhood struggled to rebuild after the massacre.

However, the court did not find that the survivors and their attorneys presented a "conflict resolvable by way of abatement."

"Though Plaintiffs' grievances are legitimate, they do not fall within the scope of our State's public nuisance statute," the opinion states.

This is a developing story.

