State Supreme Court sides with Tulsa in 1921 Race Massacre reparations lawsuit

The Oklahoma Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday a Tulsa judge's dismissal of a lawsuit from the remaining survivors of the 1921 Race Massacre seeking reparations from the city and other entities they allege were complicit. The decision was eight to one.

In its opinion, the court acknowledged the findings of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission, which said the Greenwood neighborhood struggled to rebuild after the massacre.

However, the court did not find that the survivors and their attorneys presented a "conflict resolvable by way of abatement."

"Though Plaintiffs' grievances are legitimate, they do not fall within the scope of our State's public nuisance statute," the opinion states.

This is a developing story.