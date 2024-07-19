Commissioners take over juvenile center following allegations, noncompliance

Tulsa County commissioners have voted to take over administrative duties for the county’s Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Their unanimous decision follows extensive abuse allegations and a civil rights lawsuit from 30 detainees. Commissioner Karen Keith confirmed the Office of Juvenile Affairs would shut down the center at the end of July without corrective action.

Since attention was drawn to the center in May, commissioners and other county officials have argued state law gives Juvenile Judge Kevin Gray absolute authority over the center. But Gray issued a statement July 10 arguing state law allows the commissioners to operate the center through a contract with Juvenile Affairs.

Gray has overseen the center since he took the bench at the beginning of 2023. The center was on probation for most of 2023 — issues included “youth being kept in their rooms/isolated, education concerns, and problems handling grievances and their resolutions,” according to the youth’s civil rights lawsuit.

“We have been forced into this position by a total lack of leadership by the presiding judge of the Juvenile Division,” Keith said following her decision. While commissioners haven’t had direct authority over the center, they've been briefed on its status and made staffing recommendations.

Commissioners on Friday morning appointed David Parker to oversee the center. Parker worked in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for 30 years before he oversaw the David L. Moss Adult Detention Center from 2017 to 2020.

The center has been without a permanent director since Gray fired former director Anthony Taylor in May. Taylor was fired after the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice raised concerns about the center when a detention officer was accused of having sex with a detained youth in their cell.

This is a developing story.