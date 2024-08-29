VanNorman demands recount of Tulsa mayoral race

Former Tulsa mayoral candidate Brent VanNorman is demanding a recount after he was narrowly eliminated from contention for the city's highest office.

VanNorman, a businessman, received 31.84% of the 56,585 votes cast in the city Tuesday, finishing third behind County Commissioner Karen Keith (32.62%) and State Representative Monroe Nichols (33.10%), according to polling results. He finished with 438 fewer votes than Keith.

In a news release, VanNorman accurately stated he won the most precincts in the mayoral race, and claimed "a strong groundswell of support" for a recount.

"Given the incredibly narrow margin and the high stakes for Tulsa's future, we believe a recount is justified and necessary," VanNorman said in the release. "This decision isn't about challenging the process but about reinforcing confidence in it. We trust in the process, and we want to verify the results to ensure full confidence in this election."

Campaign spokesperson Joshua Wagoner said VanNorman or an attorney will file for the recount Friday morning.

When asked about VanNorman's move, Nichols expressed confidence in the vote tally.

"I'm proud of our campaign and how we performed Tuesday," Nichols said in a statement. "I have every confidence in the results and that they will be once again validated. While I do not believe in a recount to be in any way necessary, I have no issue with Mr. VanNorman's request."

Keith said she would provide Public Radio Tulsa with a statement on VanNorman's decision.

VanNorman, who has lived in Tulsa for three years, joined the mayoral race in May after City Councilor Jayme Fowler dropped out. He often used conservative rhetoric on the campaign trail, including opposing the city's designation as a "welcoming city" for immigrants. He also spoke at pastor and conservative provocateur Jackson Lahmeyer's church multiple times.

His political rhetoric differed from Keith, a moderate, and Nichols, who touted progressive policy ideas leading up to the election.