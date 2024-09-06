Dutton remains District 3 council winner, mayoral election recount underway

A recount for the Aug. 27 mayoral election is underway.

Businessman Brent VanNorman filed for the recount, which a Tulsa County District judge allowed to proceed Thursday.

Before the mayoral recount commenced, a recount for the race for Tulsa City Council District 3 began and ended Thursday. In a statement, the Tulsa County Election Board announced that Jackie Dutton would remain the winner of the District 3 race after opponent Susan Frederick filed for a recount.

"The final ballot count remains the same with 2,708 total votes. Dutton remains the winner of City Council District 3," the statement read.

A claim from Frederick that there were voting irregularities was dismissed in court.

The mayoral recount could take several days to complete. Precinct workers are slated to continue Friday starting at 9 a.m. If all the ballots are still not recounted by 5 p.m., the process will resume Monday morning.

"It is the largest [recount] we've seen in Tulsa County," said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman.

Speaking to the media, VanNorman said some of his supporters had contacted him with concerns about voting machine malfunctions at precincts.

When asked about that claim, Freeman said there was "not a single report of that."

"These machines are almost always dead on the money," she said. "When you count them by hand, there's going to be very little difference at the end."

This is a developing story.