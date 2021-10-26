-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma smashed records for early voting this year and has experienced a surge in voter registration ahead of Tuesday’s election,…
Voting access proponents staged a press conference Tuesday, saying Tulsa County and the Tulsa County Election Board aren't doing enough to communicate…
The Tulsa County Election Board is prepared to send out and get back a record number of mail-in ballots for the upcoming November election, by far the…
With President Donald Trump openly admitting to an attempt to prevent the U.S. Postal Service from handling the surge in mail-in ballots it expects due to…
Officials are hoping at least half those eligible will turn out to vote in Tuesday’s general election in Tulsa County. Election Board Secretary Patty…
On Tuesday of next week, November 12th, the citizens of Tulsa won't just cast a ballot for Kathy Taylor or Dewey Bartlett. They'll also vote on the…
If you want to vote in the November 6th presidential election, then you only have through Friday to register. Assistant Election Board secretary Shelly…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Today is the deadline for voters to register to participate in the Oklahoma primary election on June 26.A valid registration…