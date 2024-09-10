© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Champion cyclist rides through Tulsa during globetrotting journey

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:12 AM CDT
Lael Wilcox leads a group of Tulsan cyclists
Jason Royal
Lael Wilcox leads a group of Tulsan cyclists

A cyclist looking to break a Guinness World Record rode through Oklahoma over the weekend. Alaskan Lael Wilcox is taking an atypical journey down Route 66.

Wilcox is a pioneer in endurance cycling. She's the first ever female winner of the Trans-Am, a roughly 4,000-mile race from Oregon to Virginia. She completed the race in just over 18 days.

Now, she’s trying to bike around the world in less than 124 days. Wilcox is on pace to break the record by the end of the week. She also wants to inspire more women to get into cycling.

She once gave a TED talk about it.

“Imagine if we encouraged more women not only to get to the start line, but to believe that they’re capable of riding long distances, of taking on challenges, of going on adventures,” Wilcox said.

She zoomed through Tulsa on Sunday. Wilcox even got to experience the 918 while cycling. She talked about it on her podcast “Lael Rides Around the World.”

“We went through downtown Tulsa. They’re kind of reviving these old buildings and it's got this really strong Route 66 theme, restaurants and shops,” Wilcox said. “All really good riding.”

Some Tulsan cyclists caught up to Wilcox. They handed her a Coke, her favorite drink. The Coke helped fuel Wilcox with some much-needed sugar as she scooted into the distance outside of Oklahoma, through Kansas and beyond.

Her destination is Chicago, the beginning of Route 66 and the end of the world for Wilcox.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt