Prairie Surf Studios founder says at least 6 more film productions eyeing Oklahoma

A local with connections to Hollywood says more silver screen hits are coming to the Sooner State.

Rachel Cannon is a Tulsan who helped launch Prairie Surf Studios in Oklahoma City. Cannon says more films are hoping to come to Oklahoma in the wake of Twisters that was produced by Universal Pictures, Warner Brothers, and Amblin Entertainment.

“We knocked it out of the park, and we exceeded their expectations, and I know they have six more films on their slate that they’re looking at for Oklahoma, and they're telling all their friends,” said Cannon, who was the keynote opening speaker at the Oklahoma Municipal League annual conference held at Tulsa’s Cox Convention Center.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Rachel Cannon speaks to an Oklahoma Municipal League conference attendee at Tulsa's Cox Convention Center on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Cannon is responsible for turning Oklahoma City’s convention center into a film studio, though the building is scheduled for demolition to make way for a new arena. The Oklahoman reports Prairie Surf will vacate the center at the end of the year.

Prairie Surf also claims responsibility for bringing Tulsa King to Oklahoma.

