Cherokee Nation proposes permanent housing law for housing crisis

The original act was passed in 2019 and brought funds for housing rehabilitation and the construction of new homes. In 2022 the law was revised and boosted funds up to $120 million.

Since its initial implementation , 363 homes have been built and thousands of repairs have been done for low-income and elderly Cherokee family homes. The law expires in September 2025.

If the proposal passes, 85 percent of funds would be dedicated to housing needs and planning, and the remaining 15 percent would go toward community development.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe’s efforts are intended to alleviate the national housing crisis .

“Again, I can’t overstate the housing problem that we have in the country and in the region and in the state and in the reservation,” Hoskin said. “Anything we can do to alleviate a single person, a single individual's housing problem, is going to help with that overall deficit.”

The legislation goes before the Cherokee Nation’s Council Rules Committees for review September 26. If passed, a special session for further consideration will be held later that same day.