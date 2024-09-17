© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USPS mail sorting to stay in Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published September 17, 2024 at 3:29 PM CDT

The United States Postal Service has decided it will not move some of its operations from Tulsa to Oklahoma City.

USPS officials announced Monday that changes they’ve made to transportation, processing and delivery nationwide will save them about $30 billion over the next decade. The changes will allow the postal service to keep processing Tulsa mail in the city.

The postal service previously announced on April 30 that it would move these operations to Oklahoma City. Officials said Monday that they’re still committed to giving more than $22 million to Tulsa’s USPS processing facility announced earlier this year.

The Monday announcement follows Tulsa City Council and county commissioners, the Cherokee Nation chief and all but one member of Oklahoma’s federal delegation opposing the move to Oklahoma City.
Local & Regional
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan