City breaks ground on new $13.8 million animal shelter

As part of the city’s 918 Day celebrations, Tulsa officials announced Wednesday morning the construction of a new animal shelter.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the project, funded by $13.8 million approved by Tulsa voters, “is going to be something that truly reflects the love that Tulsans have for animals.”

The shelter will be operated by Tulsa Animal Welfare, which Bynum announced would be changing its name to Tulsa Animal Services.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Tulsa city officials ceremonially break ground on the new $13.8 million animal shelter.

According to the city, the facility will have a footprint of 24,125 square feet (about four times the area of a basketball court) and house over 300 kennels for animals. It will also have a medical clinic and surgical center.

Bynum said the new facility is to replace the current shelter, which was built in the 1970s and officials have characterized as outdated.

“The reality is we’ve asked our team to work in that environment for decades now. We’ve asked animals to live in that environment for decades now and we can do better,” he said.

Tulsa Animal Services Manager Sherri Carrier agreed with Bynum that the old facility hasn’t been good enough.

“The paint’s coming off the walls, the kennels aren’t in great shape,” Carrier said. “On a daily basis, we’re usually trying to put some lipstick on a pig out there, no pun intended.”

1 of 4 — DSC_0723.JPG A puppy is held by City Councilor Laura Bellis. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 2 of 4 — DSC_0712.JPG A dog and a Tulsa Animal Services staff member at the groundbreaking of the city's news animal shelter on 918 Day, 2024. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 3 of 4 — DSC_0649.JPG Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Tulsa's new animal shelter. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 4 of 4 — DSC_0658.JPG Former Mayor Susan Savage speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Tulsa's new animal shelter. Ben Abrams / KWGS News

In addition to the money the city is contributing, Tulsa Animal Services is asking for an additional $3.7 million in direct donations for extra amenities, $317,000 of which has already been raised. Those additional funds will be spent on things like generators and shade for outdoor play spaces.

“We just want it to be the best that it can be for our community and our animals,” Carrier said.

Several Tulsa City Councilors attended the groundbreaking ceremony, as well as former Tulsa Mayor Susan Savage.

The groundbreaking was kicked off by Bipple, a dog up for adoption, who donned a construction jacket and hat for the ceremony.

