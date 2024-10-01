OSU and OU study aims to see if Ozempic can curb alcohol use

A collaborative study between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma is testing whether drugs like Ozempic can curb alcohol use.

Ozempic mimics the hormone that creates the feeling of food-derived reward and can help curb appetites in patients.

OSU Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology Kyle Simmons is leading the study. Simmons said research done with rodents and primates showed that drugs like Ozempic, also known as Semaglutide, do more than keep food cravings in check.

“There’s now pre-clinical evidence that GLP-1 drugs like Semaglutide reduce consumption of alcohol, cocaine, amphetamine, nicotine and even some evidence that they have the same effect on opioids,” Simmons said.

Such drugs do have drawbacks. They can cause nausea, digestive issues, constipation and feelings of fatigue.

Simmons has previous experience in obesity research. He did a study in 2018 about how appetite changes reveal depression subgroups . He also worked on a 2019 study about depression and obesity that was published in the scientific journal, “ Molecular Psychiatry ”.

Simmons said his interest in this study continues his previous work.

“Throughout my entire career I’ve been very interested in how changes in brain-body signaling relate to mood, reward and substance use,” Simmons said. “This is very much a piece of that larger research.”