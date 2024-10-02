Unique car tag agreement being discussed between Oklahoma, Cherokee Nation

Gov. Kevin Stitt has proposed a potential two-compact deal with Cherokee Nation that would differ from the ones signed by the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations.

An existing compact would remain in effect for tribal citizens living on the Cherokee Nation reservation. Meaning citizens can continue to purchase car tags at Cherokee tag agencies at the price set by the tribe.

For tribal members living at-large or off-reservation, a new compact would be in place. Plates and tags can still be purchased from Cherokee tag offices, but a 40-60 deal would apply where 60 percent of revenue would go to the state. Currently, the revenue is split 35-65.

In previous negotiations , Stitt expressed his desire for the unpaid toll fees, which he says amount to more than $8 million, to be paid in full. The governor’s office says under this potential new deal, the Cherokee Nation would only need to pay half.

Additionally, the governor stipulates the reservation boundaries be strictly enforced for the original compact, and Cherokee Nation provide driver information to law enforcement agencies to levy these tolls.

The governor’s office expressed optimism at this new deal.

“The State has every reason to be optimistic that the Cherokee Nation will accept the fair offer that is full of concessions intended to address each of the Cherokee Nation’s concerns,” said a statement from the Office of the Governor. “We look forward to a favorable response.”

The Cherokee Nation has previously sought help from state legislators to renew the compact. Cherokee leaders said they appreciate the governor’s steps in the negotiation and are hopeful for a good outcome. But according to the tribe, despite what may happen, they’ll still move forward with distributing their own tags .

“I want to be clear that come January 1, 2025, we will continue issuing Cherokee Nation vehicle tags and titles to our citizens within the reservation – regardless of the outcome of the compact negotiations,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. “The question will be whether the state of Oklahoma wants to continue to share in the benefits of that system. As a sovereign nation, we can’t be forced into an unfair compact that is bad for our people – and bad for all Oklahomans.”

The current agreement expires January 1.