Outgoing Councilor Crista Patrick reflects on legacy, struggles repping northeast Tulsa

Many of Tulsa’s political races were already decided as a result of the Aug. 27 election.

One of those decided races is Tulsa City Council District 3, where Jackie Dutton will succeed Crista Patrick.

Patrick is the third member of her family to represent northeast Tulsa. Her father, David Patrick, and her uncle, Mike Patrick, served before her.

“It’s definitely been a legacy,” Patrick said. “Not one that I ever thought that I would be in, but proud to be in nonetheless.”

Patrick has served in her city council seat since 2018.

“It’s been nice that my family has been able to be that voice.”

Barriers to serving constituents

Patrick said the work of representing District 3 has come with several specific challenges.

“Because our district is proud and blue-collar and hard-working, they’re not big complainers,” she said.

Patrick said it’s often hard to hear from constituents about their needs until they become critical.

An increasing number of Spanish-speaking Tulsans make up the district, introducing a language barrier between constituents and city government.

“I also have, sadly, the least amount of digital access in the city, so they’re also not online.”

Patrick said her decision not to seek reelection was a personal one, partly tied to a decision made by the University of Tulsa.

Reasons for leaving

“It’s ironic that I’m in this building saying this,” she said during an interview at the KWGS studios in Kendall Hall on the TU campus.

Patrick lost her job at TU after the university cut several degree programs in 2019, shuttering the theater department.

The city council is considered a part-time job, meaning councilors must already have additional employment or find a second job.

“I just can’t really afford to feed my family and do city council without that full-time employment.”

‘A creative, non-traditional woman…’

Patrick said there were some moments during her tenure that were particularly frustrating, including when trying to reach out to constituents.

“Part of the reason why I quit going door to door is that, the people that were home… I got sexually propositioned 37 times,” she said.

Patrick also said that there’s still a “good ol’ boy network” in City Hall, though she also said that she works “with some great men.”

The next councilor

Patrick spoke highly of Councilor-Elect Dutton.

“Jackie and I have been in-step every step of the way,” Patrick said.

“I think that she’s going to be a tremendous asset.”

Tulsa’s next election will take place on Nov. 5, which will include the U.S. Presidential race and the Tulsa mayoral runoff.

We must note, TU holds the broadcast license for KWGS.

