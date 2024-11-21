Native American leaders honored as Dream Keepers in Tulsa

Leaders in Green Country’s Native communities are being recognized by the City.

11 people chosen by the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission received Dream Keepers Awards Tuesday night at city hall. The awards recognize Indigenous people who’ve made a difference in Green Country.

Tulsa Public Schools Board President Stacey Woolley got a nod for supporting families.

“And we are in a place in time right now where public education is, many would say, under attack. And we’re in a very challenging place with our State Superintendent of schools, but every day we will do our very best. I will do my very best to make sure our students and their families are respected,” said Woolley in a speech given after accepting her award.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Stacey Woolley speaks at Tulsa City Hall after accepting her Dream Keepers Award on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Woolley and the other winners got awards in the shape of golden birds. This is the 27th year Dream Keepers Awards have been given to people designated as having exceptional character.

Elizabeth Caldwell / KWGS News Bill Lawrie Jr. holds his Dream Keepers Award at Tulsa City Hall on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Here are all the awardees:



Samuel Dennis Jones, Lewis B. Ketchum Excellence in Business Award

Stacey Woolley, Charles Chibitty Family Community Contributor Award

Richard Ray Whitman, Will Anque Humanitarian Award

Owen Hawzipta, Rennard Strickland Education Leadership Award

Kathy Sierra, Perry Aunko Indigenous Language Preservation Award

Yatika Fields, Moscelyne Larkin Cultural Achievement Award

Brandi Payton, Dr. Ralph Dru Career and Professional Award

Sam Horsechief, Jim Thorpe Sports Excellence Award

Warren “Junior” Pratt, Red Eagle Sacred Circle of Spirituality Award

Bill Lawrie Jr., Roberta Pratt Gardipe American Indian Veterans Award

Scott George, Kenneth Anquoe Lifetime Achievement Award