Fire at Holly Frontier refinery sends black smoke across Tulsa skies

A fire at the Holly Frontier oil refinery in west Tulsa sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air early Monday evening.

Some Tulsans driving along Riverside Drive stopped to witness the fires coming from both the refinery grounds and what appeared to be a flare from a burning stack.

Public Radio Tulsa reached out to Holly Frontier for comment, but an employee over the phone could not provide information at the time.

The refinery, which is owned by HF Sinclair, later released a statement to TV station KOTV :

“At approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 16, HF Sinclair responded to an operational upset that led to a fire at our Tulsa West refinery. Our response team immediately followed process and the fire was extinguished.”

There have been no reports of injuries due to the fire.

