© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broken Arrow council fills vacancy with appointment

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published December 18, 2024 at 3:58 PM CST
Newly-elected Broken Arrow City Councilor David Pickel is sworn in by City Attorney Trevor Dennis (left).
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Newly-elected Broken Arrow City Councilor David Pickel (right) is sworn in by City Attorney Trevor Dennis (left).

Broken Arrow City Council filled its vacant Ward 3 seat Tuesday night after hearing from nine candidates earlier in the month.

Local insurance agent David Pickel got the unanimous nod from councilors. He will keep his appointment until elections on April 1, 2025. But Pickel said he plans to campaign to keep his seat for the remaining two years left in Christi Gillespie’s term.

Gillespie is the former vice mayor of Broken Arrow. She resigned the Ward 3 seat after being elected to the state Senate.

Pickel told Public Radio Tulsa he wants to focus on improving infrastructure in Ward 3 because of “the growth that’s going on.”

Pickel is the owner of The David Pickel Agency, a franchise of Brightway Insurance.

Councilors tabled appointing a member at their last meeting on Dec. 3.

Vice Mayor Johnnie Parks said at that meeting he wasn’t enthusiastic about appointing a councilor, but conceded the seat must be filled given the eight meetings before elections.

Parks believes being appointed will give Pickel a leg up in the April election, as he was appointed in 1978 to the council for three years.
Tags
Local & Regional Broken ArrowPolitics
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams