3 Sperry High School students charged in sexual assault case

Editor’s note: KWGS has withheld the names of the three accused students because two of them are minors. To report sexual assault anonymously, you can call the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network at 800-656-4673.

Three students at Sperry High School are accused of assaulting a fellow student with a hairbrush.

The boys were charged Thursday in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree rape by instrumentation. Sperry police reported that two of the defendants held the boy while a third penetrated him through his clothes with a hairbrush.

The investigating officer reported none of the boys were remorseful until charges were mentioned.

A fourth person allegedly called for the hairbrush in the incident but had not been charged as of Friday afternoon.

In a statement to parents, Sperry Schools Superintendent Brian Beagles claimed “appropriate measures were swiftly taken to address any misconduct” at the school following the alleged assault , but did not provide further details.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and we are committed to supporting our students and ensuring a safe environment,” Beagles said.

Beagles also asked parents to let legal processes go forward and to respect the students’ privacy.