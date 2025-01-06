Cherokee Nation withdraws from council of Cherokee tribes over disagreements

The Cherokee Nation is pulling out of an intertribal council with its fellow Cherokee tribes.

The Tri-Council consists of the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes: the Cherokee Nation, the United Keetoowah Band in Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokees in North Carolina.

The three tribes make mutual decisions to benefit their citizens. In past sessions, topics such as sovereignty, federal appointments and historic preservation have been discussed.

However, the Cherokee Nation, the largest of the three, has withdrawn from the group following recent disagreements with the UKB.

According to representatives from the Cherokee Nation , including council speaker Mike Shambaugh and District Two Councilor Candessa Teehee, the annual meetings have turned into the UKB attacking the tribe’s sovereignty when instead they should be collaborating.

“It’s difficult to sit there meeting after meeting and get into it,” Shambaugh told the Cherokee Phoenix. “Back when we were in North Carolina (for our annual meeting)… we knew they were going to attack our treaty rights, and they did. Every single time, we have to defend ourselves. Tri-Council’s not for that. Tri-Council is a place where we find common ground, where we work together for the betterment of the three of us.”

The UKB criticized the decision and blamed Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. for the tumultuous discussions. According to the tribe, the council will move forward regardless.

“The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians remain aligned in our promise to our people and will continue to collaborate productively to ensure the long-term well-being and prosperity of all Cherokee,” a spokesperson for the UKB said. “Our tribes will continue to collaborate through the Tri-Council and welcome the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma to join us when CNO officials decide to do what is right and just for the Cherokee people.”