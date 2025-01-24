BOK Center transformed with more than 700 tons of dirt for bull riding event

The sound of dump trucks carrying dirt reverberated throughout Tulsa’s BOK Center Thursday.

Mounds of dirt plopped onto the arena’s floor: 750 tons in total, or nearly 45 truckloads. That’s how much is needed to cover BOK Center’s floor so Professional Bull Riders can entertain thousands of fans this weekend.

Chris Mallonee oversees the efficient packing of dirt in arenas across the country.

“We get the building ready to throw dirt in. (We) get everything leveled off for steel crew. (We) get the footing right for the animals and then get everything back out again, like we were never here,” Mallonee said.

Mallonee is a dirt technician. He’s been working with dirt since high school and has held a job with PBR for a decade.

Overall, it takes Mallonee four to five hours to make the arena suitable for riding bulls. The same amount of time is needed to remove the dirt after PBR events are over. Then, it’s on to the next arena.

PBR events will be held at BOK Center Friday and Saturday.

