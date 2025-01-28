Bynum: Upcoming governor primary election to be ‘bloodbath’

Oklahomans will decide in 2026 on their next governor and one prominent Tulsan thinks it’ll be a tough race on the Republican side.

Former Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum addressed a small audience hosted by the Tulsa Press Club Monday at Holé Molé on Cherry Street.

“Oh, I think that primary is going to be a bloodbath,” said Bynum.

He went on to say he has “several friends” he expects to run and any of them would be “a wonderful governor of Oklahoma.”

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond has already announced his candidacy for Oklahoma’s chief executive spot.

Other potential names include State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and former state Speaker of the House Charles McCall.

Bynum, a Republican himself, said he believes primary elections should be open to anyone of any affiliation.

“I think we’re at a point in the free access to information that you don’t need to be limited to voting in one primary or another and be excluded from participation.”

Bynum used the example of the past mayoral race, where both final candidates were Democrats.

He said Karen Keith and Monroe Nichols focused more on issues than party talking points.

Primary elections will be held June 16, 2026. Gubernatorial elections will be held in 36 states and three territories on Nov. 3, 2026.

