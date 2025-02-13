Drummond warns, advises new state ed board members

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is dipping a toe into the controversy surrounding Gov. Kevin Stitt’s nominees for Oklahoma’s State Board of Education.

Oklahoma’s top prosecutor — who’s also running for governor — publicized on Thursday a letter addressed to to Chris Van Denhende, Michael Tinney, and Ryan Deatherage. The trio was tapped by Stitt on Tuesday to join the state ed board.

Drummond cautioned the new appointees to act independently of Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters. He criticized both men in the letter.

“While I welcome the Governor’s apparent “shake-up” of the Board, this action is only necessary because of Governor Stitt’s extremely poor judgement in appointing, promoting, and then endorsing Ryan Walters and his anti-public schools agenda,” wrote Drummond.

Walters and Drummond have been at odds over everything from school inhaler funds to regulations around a video showing Walters praying for President Donald Trump. Stitt and Drummond recently clashed over who has the authority to represent the state in court.

To make the political drama juicier, Stitt, once a Walters booster, said during a Wednesday press conference that he and Oklahoma’s “culture warrior-in-chief” are no longer on good terms.

“I don't think the relationship's really good at all,” Stitt said.

Stitt attributed the deterioration in bonhomie to Walter’s recent push to collect immigration data on students and families statewide, saying that Walters is “picking on little kids.”

Drummond urged the new state ed board nominees to view proposals with “curiosity and reasonable skepticism” as they exercise “independent judgement.” He warned that he “will not hesitate to take appropriate action” if the board members don’t act in the public’s interest.

If confirmed by the state Senate, Van Denhende, Tinney, and Deatherage will replace ousted ed board members Katie Quebedeaux, Kendra Wesson, and Donald Burdick.

