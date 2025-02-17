Tulsa area schools close, mayor calls emergency as city prepares for frigid winter weather

The Tulsa area is preparing for an extreme cold front starting Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather warning Tuesday starting at 6 a.m. and an extreme cold warning Tuesday at 6 p.m. Low temperatures could be life-threatening.

Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an emergency declaration Monday ahead of the impending weather. He held a press conference at city hall the same day joined by members of Tulsa’s emergency departments.

“You will make everybody’s job, if you’re listening and watching, significantly easier if you stay at home,” the mayor said. “It is the safest thing to do.”

Tulsa Public Schools has cancelled classes Tuesday and Wednesday. Similarly, Broken Arrow Public Schools has called a snow day Tuesday. Jenks Public Schools will move to distance learning Tuesday.

Tulsa Police said a person was found dead near I-44 and Harvard Avenue on Wednesday of suspected exposure to the cold.

“This storm is going to bring a very heavy snowfall and strong winds that are going to cause near-blizzard conditions,” said Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek. “This is going to be a life-threatening situation when you combine it with the extreme period of cold that will follow over the next several days, and so we want to urge everybody to stay home, stay off the roads and stay safe.”

The city said warming stations for those who need shelter are open at the following locations:



One Hope Tulsa at Rose Bowl (7419 E. 11 St.) – Operating as an overflow shelter for adults

Tulsa Dream Center (4122 W. 55 Pl.) – Serving as an overflow shelter for adults; this location is also pet-friendly

In addition, overflow shelters are open at these locations:

Salvation Army Center of Hope (102 N. Denver Ave.) – Open 24/7

Tulsa Day Center (415 W. Archer St.) – Open 24/7, pet-friendly (limited capacity)

John 3:16 Mission (506 N. Cheyenne Ave.) – Open 24/7

Youth Services of Tulsa (311 S. Madison Ave.) – Serving youth in need of shelter

Denver Ave. Station (319 S. Denver Ave.) – Open Feb. 18-Feb. 20 as warming station

Temperatures Tuesday will reach a high of 28 while lows Tuesday night will reach just 3 degrees.

