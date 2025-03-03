© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hern: Zelenskyy ‘unprepared’ for White House meeting, DOGE ‘rooting out issues’

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published March 3, 2025 at 11:35 AM CST
Kevin Hern (far right), speaks with Fox News host Larry Kudlow (center) and Rep. Greg Steube of Florida on Friday, February 28, 2025.
Fox News
/
Kevin Hern's YouTube channel
Kevin Hern (far right), speaks with Fox News host Larry Kudlow (center) and Rep. Greg Steube of Florida on Friday, February 28, 2025.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahomas’s 1st Congressional District is voicing opinions on Friday’s heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.

The Tulsa area representative went on Fox News on Friday and said the contentious meeting between the three leaders at the White House was “terrible.”

“(Zelenskyy) was ill-prepared for that meeting, coming into the White House and not even knowing his audience, having seen President Trump over the years, his negotiation skills,” Hern said.

The conversation televised live saw talks breaking down as Zelenskyy insisted diplomacy with Vladimir Putin, the aggressor in an ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia begun in 2022, would be pointless. Vance and Trump defended their efforts at diplomacy with the Russian leader who has sharply curtailed political freedoms in his country.

Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District
Wikipedia
/
wikipedia.org
Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District

Hern's conversation with Larry Kudlow then turned briefly to the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, headed by billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk. Hern credited Trump, not Musk, with “rooting out issues” across many agencies.

“(Trump) is the commander-in-chief, the chief executive officer of the U.S. government, and that’s his job,” said Hern.

Musk’s DOGE has been chaotically making cuts across the country to the federal government, and a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll shows the efforts are not popular. 39% of respondents approve of DOGE; the same percentage approve of Musk himself.

In his Fox appearance, Hern went on to compare DOGE’s cuts to President Bill Clinton’s downsizing of the government. Between January 1993 and September 2000, Clinton cut more than 426,000 federal jobs.

People involved in Clinton’s efforts say the comparison is not exact, though, noting that Clinton faced zero lawsuits over his reductions. DOGE has been inundated with legal filings over its abrupt efforts.

Hern began his term in Congress in 2018. He was last elected on Nov. 5. His term expires Jan. 3, 2027.
Tags
Local & Regional President Donald Trump
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell