First measles cases reported in Oklahoma, but public health officials remain mum on details

State health officials on Tuesday said they’ve confirmed the first two cases of measles in Oklahoma amid an ongoing outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

But Oklahoma State Health Department officials did not share where in Oklahoma those cases were diagnosed or how old the individuals are. They said they believe the exposures were associated with the outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, which is confirmed to have killed one child and sickened over 250 people.

Erica Rankin, a spokesperson for the state health department, said Oklahoma’s two cases present “no further risk to public safety.” The agency only releases geographic information about measles cases when there is a “public health risk” and all potential exposures cannot be identified. Three or more related cases is considered an outbreak, she said.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon whether the individuals were vaccinated against the measles.

Health officials did say the two cases are unrelated to an erroneous report of measles in Bartlesville on March 4. The two confirmed cases have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are under investigation.

“If a measles case is identified, the OSDH team will work with the individual on next steps and guidance to mitigate the spread and protect others,” said Kendra Dougherty, the Health Department’s director of Infectious Disease Prevention and Response, in a statement. “If there is a risk of spread to the public, the OSDH will notify the public and share any information necessary to protect the health of Oklahomans.”

With outbreaks in neighboring states, the Oklahoma Health Department, or OSDH, has been on “high alert” and monitoring for cases in the state, according to a statement from the department.

“These cases highlight the importance of being aware of measles activity as people travel or host visitors,” Dougherty said. “When people know they have exposure risk and do not have immunity to measles, they can exclude themselves from public settings for the recommended duration to eliminate the risk of transmission in their community.”

Measles can be prevented with an MMR vaccine which is recommended for children at 12 to 15 months of age and again at 4 to 6 years old. Receiving two doses of the vaccine is about 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is about 93% effective, the Health Department reported in a statement.

Almost 92% of Oklahoma kindergartners were up to date on their MMR vaccines, according to the 2023-24 Oklahoma Kindergarten Immunization Survey.

The department recommended that individuals with known exposure to measles who are not immune through vaccination or prior infection consult with a health care provider and “exclude themselves from public settings for 21 days unless symptoms develop.”

To confirm a report of the measles, the case must show symptoms and have a test confirming the diagnosis.