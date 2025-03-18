Oklahoma Senate passes restrictions on initiative petition process

An Oklahoma bill to place new regulations on citizen-led policymaking has passed the state Senate.

Senate Bill 1027 would limit the number of initiative petition signatures that could come from high-population areas and would require anyone collecting signatures to be an Oklahoma registered voter.

The measure is headed to the state House after the full Senate approved it on Tuesday with a party-line vote of 36-8.

The bill would require that no more than 10% of signatures on an initiative petition could come from a county where 400,000 or more people reside. That would affect only residents of Tulsa and Oklahoma counties by capping the total share of signatures from those two counties at 20%.

Any county with under 400,000 residents could make up no more than 4% of the signatures on the petition. The bill’s author, Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, estimated this would force signature gatherers to visit about 22 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

Bullard said current state law allows petitioners to focus solely on the state’s two major population centers while most counties are “completely ignored.”

Senate Democrats contended the bill adds barriers to the initiative petition process, limits citizens’ participation in government and undermines the constitutional principle of one person’s vote being equal to all others’.

Sen. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said Senate Bill 1027 would disenfranchise voters by limiting initiative petition signatures from Tulsa County and Oklahoma County. (Photo by Nuria Martinez-Keel/Oklahoma Voice) “It would almost be funny if it wasn’t so tragic,” Sen. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said. “This is not about transparency. This is about suppressing a process.”

SB 1027 would block any out-of-state donations from supporting the circulation of an initiative petition in Oklahoma. It also would require the brief “gist” of a petition to include the potential fiscal impact of the policy and that it be worded with basic, neutral language.

Anyone gathering signatures would have to conspicuously display whether they are being paid and by whom, and they couldn’t be paid based on the number of signatures they collect.

“Why would we sit back and watch these leftist organizations march into our state, change our laws and fight for the status quo so they can continue to do more of that?” Bullard said while debating on the Senate floor.

Oklahomans have used initiative petitions to put policies on the ballot for a statewide vote that weren’t popular among the Republican-dominated state Legislature. It was through this process that Oklahomans legalized medical marijuana and expanded Medicaid.

Another significant ballot measure that originated as an initiative petition is up for a vote on June 16, 2026. State Question 832 would raise Oklahoma’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

A petition effort is underway to establish open primaries for Oklahoma elections. State Question 836 would propose allowing voters to cast ballots in primary elections regardless of their party affiliation, and the two candidates who earn the most votes would continue to a general election.

Organizers of the initiative petition have said they hope to place SQ 836 on the ballot in November 2026.