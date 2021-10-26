Oklahoma legislature

-
"A Better Path Forward," a new report from OK Policy, proposes a number of tax and budget reforms aimed at fairness, prosperity, improved health, and better education services
A northeast Oklahoma lawmaker wants the state to join in a movement to make daylight saving time permanent, a change he says will help farmers and ranchers and provide health benefits to state residents.
In two weeks, daylight saving time ends, but an Oklahoma lawmaker wants it to be the last time the state changes its clocks by an hour.Sen. Blake Stephens…
Cherokee Nation leaders are seeing progress on issues at the federal level, but that doesn’t mean they’ve turned a blind eye to the state capitol.First up…
Lower standardized test scores amid the pandemic have Oklahoma lawmakers’ attention, but using them to compare districts or even schools may not be…
A Tulsa state lawmaker’s interim study dug into sentencing reform recommendations from a 22-member council that the authors defended as a needed…
Oklahoma is among just 13 states that still levy a sales tax on groceries, but there appears to be some agreement on addressing that.Lawmakers, policy…
The new head of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety defended the highway patrol’s pursuit policies this week in an interim study.DPS Commissioner Tim…
County sheriffs told Oklahoma lawmakers during an interim study they need them to do more to improve the state’s mental health system. Sheriff Vic…
Hospital officials told Oklahoma lawmakers on Tuesday they are struggling with the latest COVID-19 surge because there are not enough nurses to go around,…