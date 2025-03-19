Residents warned to avoid fire areas as some Pawnee County evacuation orders lifted

The Peninsula Fire Department has lifted its evacuation order, but continues to urge residents to steer clear of active fire locations, according to Pawnee County Emergency Manager Chris Chailer.

According to a spokesperson, Oklahoma Forestry Services are working to contain two fires:



Ranch Creek Road Fire

500 acres 33% containment

Salt Creek Fire

11,000 acres 30% containment



Northeast Oklahoma is under a red flag warning until 1 p.m. Wednesday, meaning low humidity and high winds make for critical fire conditions in the region. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

As high winds hit Tulsa, the city is still advised that there is an increased risk of wildfires.

Wind gusts on Wednesday morning blew from the southwest into Tulsa near 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Ray Sondag said winds will shift to the northwest “in a couple hours” as a cold front blows into the city, dropping temperatures into the low 40s to mid 50s.

“We do have some blowing dust and smoke,” Sondag said, noting there is a wildfire in Pawnee County west of Tulsa. Part of the county was ordered to evacuate Wednesday morning.

“We will see some change in the air with dust and smoke and stuff blowing into the area over the next several hours.”

Amid the critical fire conditions, Sondag asks northeast Oklahomans to take precautions.

“(You) don’t need to be starting any fires or anything like that, because they’ll spread rather rapidly and cause a lot of problems,” he said.

These conditions follow extreme winds and dry conditions Friday that led to 170,000 acres scorched and 293 structures destroyed statewide.

