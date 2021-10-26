-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Governor Mary Fallin says the White House has approved disaster aid for wildfire victims in northeastern Oklahoma.Fallin said…
-
The sheriff's department in Creek County is planning to seek charges against one person - maybe more - in connection with wild fires earlier this month…
-
MANNFORD, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say they've identified suspects in the wildfires that burned more than 90 square miles in Creek County.Authorities…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A public hearing is set for October on a state lawmaker's proposal to eradicate the eastern red cedar tree, which some blame for…
-
NOBLE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say dozens of homes and other structures have been destroyed as wildfires rage in Oklahoma.Hundreds of homes were…
-
COOPERTON, Okla. (AP) — Firefighters have a wildfire that's charred about 15 square miles in southwestern Oklahoma 90 percent contained and most people…