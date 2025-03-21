© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
DA drops rape charge against 1 of 3 Sperry students

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published March 21, 2025 at 2:32 PM CDT
Wikimedia

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office has dropped charges against one of three Sperry students accused of rape by instrumentation.

The three students were charged as adults for allegedly assaulting a fourth student with a hairbrush through his clothes.

In a statement Friday morning, the DA’s office announced they were given additional information about this student.

“We investigated the information provided and were able to verify that the defendant’s involvement was that of a witness, and not as a principal,” the statement reads. “The Defendant did not commit a crime, nor was he cooperating with the commission of the crime alleged.”

Prosecutors will keep charges against the other two students, the statement reads.

KWGS has asked for more information around the steps leading up to the district attorney’s charges.

A judge earlier this month allowed the district attorney’s office to charge the youths as adults. Attorneys for the youths accused the district attorney’s office of imprudence.
Local & Regional Criminal JusticeSperry Schools
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
