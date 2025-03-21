DA drops rape charge against 1 of 3 Sperry students

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office has dropped charges against one of three Sperry students accused of rape by instrumentation.

The three students were charged as adults for allegedly assaulting a fourth student with a hairbrush through his clothes.

In a statement Friday morning, the DA’s office announced they were given additional information about this student.

“We investigated the information provided and were able to verify that the defendant’s involvement was that of a witness, and not as a principal,” the statement reads. “The Defendant did not commit a crime, nor was he cooperating with the commission of the crime alleged.”

Prosecutors will keep charges against the other two students, the statement reads.

KWGS has asked for more information around the steps leading up to the district attorney’s charges.

A judge earlier this month allowed the district attorney’s office to charge the youths as adults. Attorneys for the youths accused the district attorney’s office of imprudence.