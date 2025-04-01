© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa-area April 1 election results

Public Radio Tulsa | By PRT Staff
Published April 1, 2025 at 9:13 PM CDT
A polling place sign outside Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa on November 5th, 2024.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
A polling place sign outside Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa on Nov. 5, 2024.

Special elections happened across Oklahoma Tuesday, including in Green Country. Here are the results for the Tulsa metro area.

State Representative for District 71 – Democratic Primary

Ben Riggs16.24%
Amanda Clinton √51.28%
Hudson Harder6.26%
Dennis Baker26.22%
TOTAL VOTES CAST2,235

State Representative for District 71 – Republican Primary

Heidemarie Fuentes22.17%
Tania Garza √29.27%
Beverly A. Atteberry √48.56%
TOTAL VOTES CAST451

State Representative for District 74 – Republican Primary

Johnathon Shepherd17.47%
Sheila Vancuren √28.27%
Maggie Stearman18.04%
Kevin Wayne Norwood √20.56%
Brad Peixotto15.66%
TOTAL VOTES CAST2,101

Glenpool – City Councilor for Ward 2

Christopher Anthony Brobst √63.71%
Kim Hanson-Mercier36.29%
TOTAL VOTES CAST394

Jenks – City Councilor for Ward 6

Cory Box √54.73%
Catherine Lenhart45.27%
TOTAL VOTES CAST2,399

Skiatook – City Councilor for Ward 1

Debbie Cook15.22%
Matthew D. Bragg √84.78%
TOTAL VOTES CAST184

Skiatook – City Councilor for Ward 2

Robin Edens13.33%
Patrick Young √86.67%
TOTAL VOTES CAST180

Tulsa Public Schools – Board Member for District 3

Dorie Simmons33.37%
Kyra Carby √66.63%
TOTAL VOTES CAST842

Tulsa Tech Center – Board Member for Zone 2

Todd Blackburn39.72%
Rick Kibbe √60.28%
TOTAL VOTES CAST783
