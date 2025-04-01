Tulsa-area April 1 election results
Special elections happened across Oklahoma Tuesday, including in Green Country. Here are the results for the Tulsa metro area.
State Representative for District 71 – Democratic Primary
|Ben Riggs
|16.24%
|Amanda Clinton √
|51.28%
|Hudson Harder
|6.26%
|Dennis Baker
|26.22%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|2,235
State Representative for District 71 – Republican Primary
|Heidemarie Fuentes
|22.17%
|Tania Garza √
|29.27%
|Beverly A. Atteberry √
|48.56%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|451
State Representative for District 74 – Republican Primary
|Johnathon Shepherd
|17.47%
|Sheila Vancuren √
|28.27%
|Maggie Stearman
|18.04%
|Kevin Wayne Norwood √
|20.56%
|Brad Peixotto
|15.66%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|2,101
Glenpool – City Councilor for Ward 2
|Christopher Anthony Brobst √
|63.71%
|Kim Hanson-Mercier
|36.29%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|394
Jenks – City Councilor for Ward 6
|Cory Box √
|54.73%
|Catherine Lenhart
|45.27%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|2,399
Skiatook – City Councilor for Ward 1
|Debbie Cook
|15.22%
|Matthew D. Bragg √
|84.78%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|184
Skiatook – City Councilor for Ward 2
|Robin Edens
|13.33%
|Patrick Young √
|86.67%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|180
Tulsa Public Schools – Board Member for District 3
|Dorie Simmons
|33.37%
|Kyra Carby √
|66.63%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|842
Tulsa Tech Center – Board Member for Zone 2
|Todd Blackburn
|39.72%
|Rick Kibbe √
|60.28%
|TOTAL VOTES CAST
|783