Tulsa leaders push for greater Muslim community voice in city’s cultural efforts

The city’s Asian American Affairs commissioners want Tulsa’s Islamic community to have greater input in their efforts.

As many as 10,000 Muslims live in the greater Tulsa area, according to Islamic Society of Tulsa. Commissioner and Islamic Society member Masood Kasim said this is significant growth from the few hundred Muslims in the city when he moved to Tulsa in 1980.

The discussion to include Muslims’ input comes shortly after commissioners on Sunday went to a celebration of Eid, or the breaking of Ramadan fast, hosted by the Islamic Society. Mayor Monroe Nichols was also there to give remarks.

Commission Vice Chair Parisa Pilehvar said the celebration was a good example of how culturally diverse Tulsa’s Islamic community is.

“You had African Muslims, south Asian Muslims, Middle Eastern Muslims and white Muslims. And I think you can help them understand it will help everyone to be in proximity with the city and help elevate their need,” Pilehvar said at the commission’s Tuesday meeting.

Kasim said bringing a member of the Islamic Society of Tulsa to speak to the Asian Affairs Commission would be convenient. He estimates 25 of the almost 30 countries represented by the commission are also represented in Tulsa’s Islamic community.

“So, we know that definitely, by addressing that, we would be getting a larger population to address and support them, and see what their needs are as a community, and bring it back to the Asian Affairs commissioners and see how we can make those differences,” Kasim said.

Asian Affairs Chairwoman Sarah Gilpin said bringing an Islamic Society member to speak would also help break down barriers and misunderstandings.

“Now more than ever it’s important to support our Muslim community, and it starts with education,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin on Tuesday reserved time for an Islamic Society member to speak at the commission’s June meeting.