Tornado hits Owasso Wednesday morning

A tornado tore through Owasso Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The tornado reportedly touched down around 6:35 a.m. in the western side of town, causing damage between 76th and 86th streets north and Sheridan Road. The storm then traveled northeast and caused damage to homes and one business east of 96th Street North and Garnett Ave. before lifting, according to NWS.

NWS had not confirmed the tornado classification or extent of damage as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A row of homes on the north side of East 96th Street North were damaged, including one with its roof torn off. Trees and fences were upended all along the street.

Mike Gibson, who lives on this stretch of road, said he immediately got his son and mother into the closet once he heard sirens.

“Right about the time I got them into the closet, my ears started popping. I was like, ‘Oh boy, here it goes.’ So I got on top of them, and three or four seconds later, it was over with,” Gibson said.

Gibson was in his backyard cutting up a tree that had fallen on his house Wednesday morning. His fence was uprooted, too.

Vickie Blacknall on Wednesday morning walked the row of houses picking up pieces of shingles knocked loose from the homes.

“I’m just trying to be helpful wherever I can be,” she said.

This is a developing story.