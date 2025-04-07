13 Tulsa schools moved off state improvement list; Walters expresses 'excitement' over education department dissolving

Tulsa Public Schools celebrated on Monday the announcement of 13 schools in the district being moved off the state’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) list, thanks to improvements in reading proficiency.

One of those schools is Unity Learning Academy, where local and state education leaders held a press conference.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters praised TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson for the district’s efforts to improve students’ reading abilities.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see the work being done here at Tulsa Public Schools, specifically the work being done here at Unity Learning Academy, and it’s so much what we want to see around the state,” Walters said.

Unity Learning Academy Principal Tara Henderson attributed much of the improvement at her school to the “Walk to Read” program, in which small groups of students receive daily targeted instruction from teachers and use reading software like Amira.

“We actually had a group that went from just basic phonic skills to now, they’re reading chapter books in their “Walk to Read” group,” she said.

Johnson said it’s not just the students who have needed small groups to make improvements. School leaders have also made collaboration a priority.

“They actually spend time with their colleagues dissecting and look[ing] at the curriculum, talking about instructional strategies, talking about leadership moves – all the things that ensure that there’s consistency across our district and that they’re learning from their peers,” Johnson said.

The relationship between Tulsa Public Schools and the State Department of Education has improved after a long fight over accreditation almost two years ago. Walters has regularly praised Johnson’s leadership of the district.

The 13 schools that have been moved off the CSI list are:



Unity Learning Academy

Hamilton Elementary

Edison Preparatory

Tulsa MET High School

Eugene Field Elementary

Bell Elementary

Dolores Huerta Elementary

Patrick Henry Elementary

Key Elementary

Lewis & Clark Elementary

McArthur Elementary

Owen Elementary

Robertson Elementary



Federal funding in question

At the Monday press conference, Johnson and Walters were asked if they had any concern about how the possible dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education might affect funding for the district.

“All of the information we’ve received is that Tulsa Public Schools will be in a great position to continue the work with the funding that we’ve received,” Johson said.

Walters added that dissolving the DOE would actually be beneficial to Oklahoma schools.

“We’re excited about the federal Department of Education going away. I’m excited about that,” he said. “What we want to do is continue to make sure that dollars are getting to the schools and that schools have more autonomy on how to utilize those dollars, [that] states have more autonomy on how to utilize those dollars, and that’s what President Trump has promised – … that we’ll have more of an ability to decide where those dollars go.”

Trump has said that he wants to eliminate the Department of Education and there have already been job cuts, especially in civil rights and student aid offices .