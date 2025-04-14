As state slashes mental health funding, Tulsa adds 911 clinicians to divert crisis calls

Despite uncertainty when it comes to state funding for mental health services, a clinician is now helping Tulsa’s 911 dispatchers determine which calls should be referred away from traditional first response.

The city’s dispatch center now has clinicians with Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services, or COPES, to vet calls. Amanda Bradley with parent nonprofit Family & Children’s Services says the change has allowed COPES mental health workers to give aid instead of police or paramedics.

In March, clinicians diverted 562 calls from first responders to mental health workers. This number represents 86% of cases assessed by the clinician in that time, according to dispatch numbers.

Mayor Monroe Nichols said the new approach folds into his mission to make Tulsa the safest big city in the country.

“A big part of how we do this is not just looking at the number of police officers and firefighters, but also looking at the resources we have to have in our toolbox to help people who are in need,” Nichols said Monday at a news conference. “When someone calls 911 in the middle of a crisis, they don’t always need sirens, though we know they always need some sort of support.”

Tulsa police Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks said first responders appreciate the new model as well.

“That allows us to resolve a lot of situations without using Tulsa’s precious resources of policemen, firemen or paramedics,” Brooks said.

The city’s announcement comes shortly after COPES’ funding was in limbo. The state said in March it was cutting $895,000 from COPES but later agreed to fund the service through at least June 30 because it had been identified as necessary.

Family & Children’s Services spokesperson Chris Posey confirmed Monday the state has canceled a different grant that provides the organization funds for mental health, social and health care treatments, effective May 10.

The state Office of Management and Enterprise Services has reportedly notified GRAND Mental Health and CREOKS of similar contract cancellations.

Bradley said COPES is not in jeopardy though.

“There’s no disruption to our services. There’s no disruption to the individuals that we serve. We’re open,” Bradley said.

The state cuts to organizations like Family & Children’s Services come as Gov. Kevin Stitt has criticized such Certified Community Behavorial Health Clinics for spending more money on their top brass than on services. He says the money in question is not being eliminated, just redirected to better help Oklahomans.

Stitt announced Monday he will appoint a special investigator to examine the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. As the state faces possible drastic budgetary changes to its public health offerings under President Donald Trump, the governor wrote in a news release that the probe “comes after multiple disturbing discoveries with the previous leadership’s finances and contracting practices.”