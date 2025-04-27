© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa green waste disposal fees to double for businesses, non-residents

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published April 27, 2025 at 9:59 AM CDT
Downed trees along a street in Claremore, OK, on May 26, 2024.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Downed trees along a street in Claremore, OK, on May 26, 2024.

The city of Tulsa is doubling the green waste disposal fee for non-residents and commercial customers.

Councilors approved the increase from $2.64 per cubic yard of disposed green waste to $5.28 per cubic yard. The new rate goes into effect May 1.

City Councilor Jackie Dutton, whose district contains Tulsa’s green waste disposal site, said the rate increase is to pay for the site’s operation.

"Everything’s gone up in price. There’s the fuel cost, there’s the machinery cost, there’s wages for staff, there’s insurance. So all of these things combined,” Dutton said.

When it comes to commercial customers that use the waste site, Dutton says the increase is simply the cost of doing business. She says the city isn’t the only option for them to dispose of green waste.

As for out-of-towners who use the site, Dutton encourages them to be civically engaged in their own locales.

“We do get a lot of citizens that come in from Broken Arrow, Owasso, Catoosa, Claremore, various areas. All I could say is that I would hope they could contact their own municipal governments and see what kind of partnerships they could come up with to have on-site green waste disposal for their communities,” Dutton said.
Tags
Local & Regional City of Tulsa
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan