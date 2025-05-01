© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Homes in Tulsa-area zip codes eligible for $10,000 state grants

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published May 1, 2025 at 12:53 PM CDT
Caleb Long
/
Wikimedia Commons

Four zip codes in the Tulsa area are eligible for money from the state to fortify their homes.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department has announced nine zip codes for its OKReady program, including 74106, 74055, 74066 and 74017. Those zip codes are in north Tulsa, Owasso, Sapulpa and Claremore.

The state selected these zip codes because severe storms have significantly affected them.

Residents in these zip codes may receive a grant of up to $10,000 per approved household for home improvements.

They’ll also receive a certificate from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

“Every consumer who completes the program and gets the certificate from the IBHS saying that their home is fortified — we’ll actually be able to take that certificate and provide it to their insurance company, and potentially receive anywhere from 3% to 42% of a premium discount on a wind and hail portion of their homeowner’s policy,” said Ashley Scott, director of OKReady.

Eligible residents must meet the following requirements:

  • Claim primary residence in Oklahoma 
  • Home is in good repair unless damaged by a tornado, windstorm or hail 
  • Proof of homeowners insurance with wind coverage, and proof of flood insurance if in a flood plain 

There are 250 available grants for the nine zip codes listed in the program.

For more information, visit the OKReady page at the Oklahoma Insurance Department.
Severe weather Housing
