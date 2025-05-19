Tornado watches issued Monday across Oklahoma; Tulsa-area services close early

The National Weather Service issued multiple severe weather advisories Monday, including tornado watches and warnings, across Oklahoma.

Tornado watches were issued for Tulsa and surrounding counties until 7 p.m. Monday, with severe thunderstorms likely to continue well into the night.

NWS said the storm cells could produce "potentially high impact severe hazards such as very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and numerous tornadoes."

Due to the severe weather threats, multiple city services and meetings have announced closures and cancellations.

The Tulsa Health Department said all its locations are closing at 3 p.m. Monday.

A regularly scheduled meeting of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education was cancelled. TPS announced all after school activities are also cancelled.

The city announced all community centers at area parks and animal services close at 4 p.m. The Tulsa Zoo closes at 2 p.m.

The city mulch site closes at 3:30 p.m.

The city and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA) said its Emergency Operations Center activates at 3 p.m. to monitor storm activity.

Track the latest severe weather below: