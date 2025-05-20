Some barbers, hairstylists oppose governor's dissolution of cosmetology board

Hairstylists and barbers in Tulsa are concerned Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to get rid of the state board of cosmetology and barbering could impact the professionalism and health standards of their industry.

Stitt vetoed House Bill 1030, which would have extended the life of the board through June 2028. The board is in charge of licensing and regulating beauticians and barbers in the state.

In his veto message, Stitt argued the board needs to be more transparent and responsive, and should be reorganized.

“Before granting another sunset extension, the Legislature should take a step back and ask: What does this Board really need to do, and who should be in charge of it?” the governor’s statement reads.

Cultured Hair Lounge owner Jesse Cuyan is also concerned Stitt’s move will make running his business more challenging. Barbers are currently required to complete 1,500 hours of training in Oklahoma.

“In particular, me as a business owner, who am I going to hire that is qualified enough to work in the shop?” Cuyan said.

Cuyan says barbers and beauticians learn health standards for the profession in cosmetology school.

Raw Elements Salon owner Susan Ingram said the training they receive helps prevent infections and the spread of disease.

“If I as a makeup artist use my makeup artist brushes on somebody who has pink eye, and then I go and use my makeup artist brushes without cleaning them properly on the next person, I have spread pink eye, or perhaps hepatitis or herpes to the next person,” said Ingram, a fourth-generation Oklahoma hairstylist.

“Behind (the rules), there (are) things that hold me accountable as a business, and I can hold them accountable as well, as barbers,” said Cuyan.

Cuyan and Ingram said there are things the cosmetology board could do better. They say the turnaround time for shop licensing could be quicker.

But they don’t think Stitt’s approach is a wise one.

“Could it use some revamping, some more staffing? Absolutely. Maybe there could be some restructuring, possibly. But completely dismantling it and letting it go to the wind and hoping some other state agency can pick up the slack, I think is highly irresponsible,” Ingram said.