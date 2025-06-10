© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa police cruiser runs over jaywalking suspect

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published June 10, 2025 at 1:52 PM CDT
Kemonte Hampton is seen as Tulsa police officers pin him to the ground during his April 15 arrest.
Screenshot
/
Tulsa Police Department
Kemonte Hampton is seen as Tulsa police officers pin him to the ground during his April 15 arrest.

A Tulsa police cruiser rolled over a jaywalking suspect after the officer forgot to put his cruiser in park.

Dashcam and bodycam footage obtained by KJRH shows the officer rolling up on Kemonte Hampton April 15 in a QuikTrip parking lot near 11th and Garnett. As officers pin Hampton to the ground, the cruiser rolls backward over the suspect.

Hampton then cries and says, “Y’all just ran me over, bro.”

Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told KWGS Hampton was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police did not release the name of the officer who did not put his cruiser in park because he faces possible internal investigation into his actions.

Hampton was charged with misdemeanor improper walking and obstructing an officer, according to court records. He is set to appear in Tulsa traffic court Thursday.

Meulenberg said Hampton’s initial police stop stemmed from increased calls for more policing in the area after an uptick in violent and drug crimes. This included jaywalking enforcement, he said.

Meulenberg said Tulsa police typically issue a citation to jaywalkers at most unless they have outstanding warrants.

“(Hampton) wasn’t using the crosswalk, so he was jaywalking. So we have probable cause to stop and talk to that person,” he said.

Officer Caleb Stroble tried to get Hampton to come over to his vehicle, but Hampton walked away. Stroble then chased Hampton in and out of a hotel in the area and around the QuikTrip, Meulenberg said.

Other officers then responded to the QuikTrip to assist Stroble, Meulenberg said.

“Another officer is responding to the scene, pulls up there to assist. He believes he parks his car, puts his car in park. And while he was back assisting, his car was actually not in park, it was in reverse. So it actually backs into the officer and the suspect,” Meulenberg said.

Meulenberg said a panel within the Tulsa Police Department will determine this month if the officer’s actions should be internally reviewed.

Hampton has not filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa for his injuries to Meulenberg's knowledge.
Tags
Local & Regional Tulsa Police
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
See stories by Max Bryan