Tulsa police cruiser runs over jaywalking suspect

A Tulsa police cruiser rolled over a jaywalking suspect after the officer forgot to put his cruiser in park.

Dashcam and bodycam footage obtained by KJRH shows the officer rolling up on Kemonte Hampton April 15 in a QuikTrip parking lot near 11th and Garnett. As officers pin Hampton to the ground, the cruiser rolls backward over the suspect.

Hampton then cries and says, “Y’all just ran me over, bro.”

Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told KWGS Hampton was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police did not release the name of the officer who did not put his cruiser in park because he faces possible internal investigation into his actions.

Hampton was charged with misdemeanor improper walking and obstructing an officer, according to court records. He is set to appear in Tulsa traffic court Thursday.

Meulenberg said Hampton’s initial police stop stemmed from increased calls for more policing in the area after an uptick in violent and drug crimes. This included jaywalking enforcement, he said.

Meulenberg said Tulsa police typically issue a citation to jaywalkers at most unless they have outstanding warrants.

“(Hampton) wasn’t using the crosswalk, so he was jaywalking. So we have probable cause to stop and talk to that person,” he said.

Officer Caleb Stroble tried to get Hampton to come over to his vehicle, but Hampton walked away. Stroble then chased Hampton in and out of a hotel in the area and around the QuikTrip, Meulenberg said.

Other officers then responded to the QuikTrip to assist Stroble, Meulenberg said.

“Another officer is responding to the scene, pulls up there to assist. He believes he parks his car, puts his car in park. And while he was back assisting, his car was actually not in park, it was in reverse. So it actually backs into the officer and the suspect,” Meulenberg said.

Meulenberg said a panel within the Tulsa Police Department will determine this month if the officer’s actions should be internally reviewed.

Hampton has not filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa for his injuries to Meulenberg's knowledge.